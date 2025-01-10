Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail

President-elect Donald Trump won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case, as he was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, CNN reported.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The sentencing, which was expected, means Trump will remain a felon but face no jail time, penalties or probation for his conviction in the hush money case.

According to CNN, Trump showed no visible reaction as the judge concluded the hearing.

During his sentencing hearing, he reiterated that he was innocent at his sentencing hearing this morning.

"The fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong," he said.

"It's been a political witch hunt, it was done to damage my reputation," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump also put a request to the Supreme Court, to pause his sentencing in the hush money case, scheduled for January 10, CNN reported.

Trump's attorneys argue that delaying the sentencing is necessary 'to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government'.

Notably, Trump was convicted in May 2023, of falsifying records to conceal payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who reimbursed $130,000 hush money payment made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied the affair.