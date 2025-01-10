HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail

Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 22:34 IST

x

President-elect Donald Trump won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case, as he was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, CNN reported.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The sentencing, which was expected, means Trump will remain a felon but face no jail time, penalties or probation for his conviction in the hush money case.

According to CNN, Trump showed no visible reaction as the judge concluded the hearing.

 

During his sentencing hearing, he reiterated that he was innocent at his sentencing hearing this morning.

"The fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong," he said.

"It's been a political witch hunt, it was done to damage my reputation," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump also put a request to the Supreme Court, to pause his sentencing in the hush money case, scheduled for January 10, CNN reported.

Trump's attorneys argue that delaying the sentencing is necessary 'to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government'.

Notably, Trump was convicted in May 2023, of falsifying records to conceal payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who reimbursed $130,000 hush money payment made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied the affair.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Trump 'understands' Russia, 'will acquire' Canada
Will Trump 2.0 continue pro-India policies?
Will Trump 2.0 continue pro-India policies?
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 2

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

webstory image 3

5 Ideal Republic Day Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

VIDEOS

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at Maha Kumbh4:35

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at...

Neha Sharma spotted with rumoured boyfriend and sister Aisha Sharma in Bandra0:48

Neha Sharma spotted with rumoured boyfriend and sister...

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at Carter's funeral2:25

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD