Rediff.com  » News » Trump Mug Shot A Big Hit

Trump Mug Shot A Big Hit

By REDIFF NEWS
August 30, 2023 08:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former US President Donald J Trump's historic mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse, is being printed into T-shirts, mugs and other items by supporters and critics.

Trump was placed under arrest -- in connection with the Georgia election subversion case -- and booked at the Fulton county jail in Atlanta on the night of August 24.

He was released 20 minutes later on a bond after completing the booking process.

 

IMAGE: Store employee Becka heat presses a t-shirt with an image depicting the Trump mugshot at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles. All Photographs : Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A hat with an image is heat pressed.

 

 

IMAGE: Coffee mugs.

 

IMAGE: Screen printing of a t-shirt taking place.

 

IMAGE: The final products.

 

IMAGE: Would you wear this t-shirt?

 

IMAGE: T-shirts and hats.

 

IMAGE: Products at the store.

 

IMAGE: Customers shop for products.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
