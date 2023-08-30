Trump Mug Shot A Big Hit

Former US President Donald J Trump's historic mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse, is being printed into T-shirts, mugs and other items by supporters and critics.

Trump was placed under arrest -- in connection with the Georgia election subversion case -- and booked at the Fulton county jail in Atlanta on the night of August 24.

He was released 20 minutes later on a bond after completing the booking process.

IMAGE: Store employee Becka heat presses a t-shirt with an image depicting the Trump mugshot at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles. All Photographs : Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: A hat with an image is heat pressed.

IMAGE: Coffee mugs.

IMAGE: Screen printing of a t-shirt taking place.

IMAGE: The final products.

IMAGE: Would you wear this t-shirt?

IMAGE: T-shirts and hats.

IMAGE: Products at the store.

IMAGE: Customers shop for products.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com