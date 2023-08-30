Trump Mug Shot A Big Hit

Former US President Donald J Trump's historic mug shot, posted by a Georgia courthouse, is being printed into T-shirts, mugs and other items by supporters and critics.
Trump was placed under arrest -- in connection with the Georgia election subversion case -- and booked at the Fulton county jail in Atlanta on the night of August 24.
He was released 20 minutes later on a bond after completing the booking process.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com