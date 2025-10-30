HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Trump Meets Xi: Check Out The Vibes!

Trump Meets Xi: Check Out The Vibes!

By REDIFF NEWS
October 30, 2025 09:20 IST

After constantly threatening China with 100% plus tariffs, US President Donald John Trump was all chummy when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae international airport during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

It was Trump's first encounter with Xi in his second term as president.

The meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, marks an important diplomatic engagement between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

IMAGE: Trump, accompanied by Marco Rubio and Lutnick, attends a bilateral meeting with Xi accompanied by Wang Yi, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

IMAGE: Xi speaks during his meeting with Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

IMAGE: Trump and Xi in Busan. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

