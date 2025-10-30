Trump Meets Xi: Check Out The Vibes!

After constantly threatening China with 100% plus tariffs, US President Donald John Trump was all chummy when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae international airport during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

It was Trump's first encounter with Xi in his second term as president.

The meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, marks an important diplomatic engagement between the world's two largest economies.

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump, accompanied by Marco Rubio and Lutnick, attends a bilateral meeting with Xi accompanied by Wang Yi, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi speaks during his meeting with Trump. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi in Busan. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff