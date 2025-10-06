HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas

Give up Gaza or face obliteration: Trump warns Hamas

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2025 10:15 IST

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of 'complete obliteration' if the group insists on taking control over Gaza and blocks progress on his proposed ceasefire deal, CNN reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

According to CNN, Trump was responding to questions on his 20-point ceasefire plan when he made the remark.

When asked directly over text message what would happen if Hamas insisted on staying in power, Trump said, "Complete Obliteration!"

This comes as high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to take place on Monday in Egypt.

 

Trump sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and top West Asia negotiator Steve Witkoff to Cairo to lead US efforts, while a delegation from Israel is also in Egypt to finish negotiations

On being further pressed on Senator Lindsey Graham's claim that Hamas had already rejected the plan by refusing to disarm, seeking full Palestinian control of Gaza, and tying hostage release to broader negotiations, Trump said, "We will find out. Only time will tell!"

Earlier this week, the President said Israel had agreed to the first withdrawal line under his ceasefire proposal.

The plan, he said, includes a phased Israeli pullback, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Trump added that his administration is now awaiting Hamas's confirmation, which would trigger an 'immediate' ceasefire.

'After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

'When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE.'

Asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was aligned with the plan, Trump added, "Yes on Bibi."

On Saturday, the president also said Israel had temporarily halted its strikes on Gaza, describing it as a critical step toward finalising the agreement.

Al Jazeera reported that at least 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes the same day, including seven children between two months and eight years old.

The strikes came soon after Trump urged Israel to 'immediately stop bombing' Gaza after Hamas gave a positive initial response to his peace plan.

In a video posted on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described Hamas's response as 'a big day' and called the developments 'unprecedented'.

