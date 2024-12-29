HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump backs 'great' H-1B visa programme amid opposition

December 29, 2024 11:47 IST

In a major shift from his earlier stance, United States-President elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a 'great programme', according to a report by New York Post.

Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Calling it a 'great programme', the President-elect said he has 'always' been in its favour.

"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.

 

He added, "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme."

Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over 'abuse' and 'economic strain'.

In 2016, Trump condemned the program, describing it as a means for companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

Restrictions tightened further in 2020 in response to economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump's latest remarks comes after a major divide emerged within his MAGA team in the United States, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who advocated for the expansion of the visa program for 'highly skilled workers' faced heavy backlash from within President-elect's base.

Musk and Ramaswamy -- both foreign origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- reignited the debate on H-1B visas, while reflecting a divide over immigration policy as Trump prepares to assume office.

The debate over H1B visas and immigration policy has intensified following Trump's announcement of Sriram Krishnan as the White House policy adviser on artificial intelligence. Krishnan has previously supported removing per-country caps for green cards, a stance that has sparked mixed reactions.

While some Trump supporters back this approach, citing its potential to fill critical gaps in the tech workforce, others see it as conflicting with the administration's broader immigration goals.

The H1B visa debate has exposed deeper divides in US immigration policy, particularly regarding the balance between skilled immigration and domestic workforce development.

With Indian workers comprising 72 per cent of H1B recipients in fiscal year 2023, this issue also has implications for US-India relations.

