News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Trudeau's MPs ask him to resign amid row with India

Trudeau's MPs ask him to resign amid row with India

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 24, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Internal calls for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation as Liberal leader intensified on Wednesday as Liberal MPs convened on Parliament Hill, according to a report by CBC News.

Photograph: Justin Trudeau on Facebook

During the closed-door meeting, dissenting MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party.

The meeting was part of the weekly caucus that take place while the House of Commons is in session. The Wednesday meeting served as a platform for MPs to voice their concerns and frustrations directly to Trudeau.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28.

During the caucus meeting on Wednesday, a document was presented outlining the case for Trudeau's resignation, but it didn't specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

Sources speaking to Radio Canada said that 24 MPs signed an agreement to call on Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader.

 

During the meeting, British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler presented a document that argued in favour of Trudeau's resignation.

The document suggested that the Liberal party could experience a resurgence similar to what the Democrats saw after United States President Joe Biden opted not to run for re-election for the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

MPs were given two minutes each to address the room during the three-hour-long meeting. About 20 -- none of them cabinet ministers -- stood up to urge Trudeau to step aside before the next election, sources said. But a number of MPs also stood to voice support for the prime minister, CBC News reported.

Marc Miller, Immigration Minister has acknowledged the frustrations of some Liberal MPs and expressed respect for those who voiced their concerns directly to Trudeau.

The latest political rift in Canada has been fuelled by the escalating tensions between India and Canada.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tom'
'Today it's Canada, it could be something else tom'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
PIX: Ashwin strikes twice but Conway holds firm for NZ
PIX: Ashwin strikes twice but Conway holds firm for NZ
Vande Bharat Sleeper Rake Is Here!
Vande Bharat Sleeper Rake Is Here!
HDFC AMC valuations ride on high-growth expectations
HDFC AMC valuations ride on high-growth expectations
Aryaana Is A Rock Star
Aryaana Is A Rock Star
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances