Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

IMAGE: Truck drivers block the Agra-Delhi National Highway, January 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also appealed to the AIMTC and all the agitating drivers to return to work.

"The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress," he said after a meeting with a delegation from the outfit.

Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine and held detailed discussions with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Meanwhile, a home ministry spokesperson said the government also assured the delegation of agitating truckers that it is ready to consider with an "open heart" all their concerns on a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, and appealed them to return to work.

According to the BNS, ‘Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.’

The MHA spokesperson termed the meeting as "successful".

The AIMTC too said on Tuesday tha the government has assured that new laws concerning hit-and-run cases will be implemented after discussion with its members and urged truck drivers to call off their strike.

A government source said that the issue has been resolved after the meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening.

"The issue has been resolved," the source said, while stressing that the new provisions under the BNS have not been implemented yet.

AIMTC representatives met Union home secretary in the evening to discuss the new law on hit-and-run cases that proposes stringent up to 10 years jail term and Rs 7 lakh fine.

The meeting was held against the background of some truck, bus and tanker operators beginning a three-day strike on Monday against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases. The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

After the meeting with the home secretary, AIMTC representatives told reporters that they will not allow the new laws to be implemented.

"Yeh kanoon abhi tak laagu nahi hai (this law has not been implemented yet) ... Ham yeh kanoon laagu nahi hone denge (we will not allow these laws to be implemented)," AIMTC chairman-organising committee Bal Mankit Singh said.

Singh also asked truckers to call off the agitation.