Rediff.com  » News » TRS goes national, renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti

TRS goes national, renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2022 14:43 IST
Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting in Hyderabad, party sources said.

Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

 

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters in Hyderabad, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.

The cadres and leaders of the 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS) hailed their party chief as a national leader.

While the party endorsed the name change at its general body meet, party leaders burst crackers, distributed sweets and chanted 'TRS and KCR Zindabad'.

'Desh ke neta KCR' chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen in posters.

'Desh ke neta KCR', 'Dear India he is coming', and 'KCR is on the way', were among the slogans prominently displayed in banners, that could be seen in and around the venue of the meet besides other locations in Hyderabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
