Trivial issue blown out of proportion: CJI on protocol lapse

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said the 'trivial issue' of the protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai on May 18 should not be blown out of proportion and the matter should be given 'quietus'.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai being felicitated by Bar Council of India Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra during a ceremony, to honour him, at Lalit Hotel in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A release of the Supreme Court issued on Tuesday said everyone concerned had expressed regret.

On May 14, the CJI disapproved the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

The release said, 'News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus.'

Following his oath as the 52nd CJI, Gavai travelled to Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Hours after the remarks were public, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr B R Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited there to pay his obeisance.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on Tuesday sought action against errant officials for the protocol lapse during CJI Gavai's visit.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the council in Mumbai.

The release issued in New Delhi maintained everyone concerned had expressed regret over the episode.

In its resolution, the council 'strongly condemned' the act of officials concerned not welcoming and receiving the CJI at the Mumbai airport as per the established protocol.

"It is resolved that appropriate action be taken against the erring officers for not paying respect to the Chief Justice of India," it maintained.

The resolution added a letter would be sent to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also the Bombay high court seeking action against the erring officers of the Registrar General of the HC who, it said, are responsible for the lapse.

The council sought action against them within a month.

On Monday, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he personally phoned and apologized to the CJI.

Bawankule, who is also the state BJP president, said top government officials could not reach on time to receive the CJI as per protocol and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken cognizance of the incident.