Home  » News » Justice Gavai sworn in as CJI, to have 6-month tenure

Justice Gavai sworn in as CJI, to have 6-month tenure

Source: PTI
May 14, 2025 12:11 IST

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who was sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

 

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23.

Justice Gavai took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
