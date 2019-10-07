Trio win Nobel Medicine for work on cells, oxygen

October 07, 2019 16:10 IST

Three scientists who studied how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine -- the first recipients of prestigious awards for 2019.

IMAGE: Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, presents the Nobel laureates, William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza, of this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph: Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/Reuters

United States researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize.

The discoveries made by the three men "have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases," said the Karolinska Institute.

The trio will share equally the 9 million kronor cash award. It is the 110th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901.

In announcing the prize, the Nobel Committee said the work by the three laureates has "greatly expanded our knowledge of how physiological response makes life possible." The Committee said that Semenza, Ratcliffe and Kaelin found "the molecular switch for how to adapt" when oxygen levels in the body vary, noting that the most fundamental job for cells is to convert oxygen to food and that cells and tissues constantly experience changes in oxygen availability.

Last year, the honour went to immunologists James Allison of the US and Tasuku Honjo of Japan, for figuring out how to release the immune system's brakes to allow it to attack cancer cells more efficiently.