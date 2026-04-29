Odisha man was made to walk 3km to re-bury sister's skeleton: BJD

An administrative inquiry has been launched in Odisha after a tribal man was allegedly forced to carry his sister's skeleton to a bank to withdraw money, sparking outrage and accusations of inhuman treatment.

IMAGE: The man was identified as Jeetu Munda (50) of Dianali village. He was seeking to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda (56), who died on January 26, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Odisha man allegedly forced to carry his sister's skeleton to a bank to prove her death for fund withdrawal.

The BJD alleges the man faced inhuman treatment from the bank and local administration.

An administrative inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Minister following the incident.

The bank manager claims they only requested a death certificate, not the corpse.

The distressed tribal man has been provided with financial assistance and necessary certificates.

Ahead of an administrative inquiry into the incident involving a man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Odisha's Keonjhar district as proof of death to withdraw money, the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday alleged that Jeetu Munda was made to walk 3 km to the village graveyard to re-bury the remains.

The allegation was made by Ghasipura MLA and former minister Badri Narayan Patra, who visited Dianali village under Patana block in Keonjhar district and met Munda (50) at his residence earlier in the day.

Patra led a BJD fact-finding team that expressed concern over the "cruelty" meted out to the tribal man.

Bank's Alleged Inhuman Treatment

"There are several instances where Munda faced inhuman treatment from the bank and local administration. Before bringing his sister's skeleton to the bank on April 27, he had approached the authorities to release money from her account when she was bedridden. The bank authorities did not cooperate. The family had deposited Rs 19,300 after selling cattle. Munda was allegedly told to bring his ailing sister to the bank," Patra told reporters.

He further alleged that after the matter came to light and police intervened, Munda was asked to take the skeleton back to the graveyard from where it was exhumed.

Patra said, "When the matter was highlighted, and police intervened, Munda was asked to take the skeleton back to the graveyard from where it was exhumed. He again carried the corpse on his shoulder and walked 3 km when police personnel were following him in a jeep."

Outrage and Political Reactions

Expressing concern, the 82-year-old six-time MLA said the episode reflected a "cruel and shameful" situation and questioned why authorities could not arrange transport for the remains.

The BJD also posted on X, saying the incident had "shamed and condemned the state" and blamed administrative failure for rising atrocities against tribals.

The shocking video clip of Munda carrying the remains of his sister from Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.

Patra said the people were not watchful when Jeetu carried the corpse to the bank, but many videographed the incident when he walked down to the graveyard with the remains.

In a post on X, the BJD said, "The incident of a tribal man from Kendujhar arriving at a bank with his sister's skeleton has shamed and condemned the state. Tribal Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cannot deliver justice to the tribals. Administrative failure in the region is responsible for this incident. After the BJP government came to power, atrocities against tribals have increased."

Inquiry Ordered, Bank Responds

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered an administrative inquiry. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has been tasked with probing the matter.

Meanwhile, Odisha Grameen Bank's Maliposi branch manager Susanta Kumar Sethi clarified that the bank had sought the death certificate and not the corpse to facilitate withdrawal of money.

"The inquiry will be held to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, and how to prevent such episodes in future," a CMO official said, adding that the RDC has been asked to submit the report at the earliest.

Financial Assistance Provided

Meanwhile, the distressed tribal man was provided a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 from the District Red Cross Fund, the death certificate of his sister and the inheritance certificate, a statement said.

The incident took place on Monday when Munda went to the bank to withdraw money from his deceased sister Karla Munda's account. He later told reporters that he was compelled to exhume the remains after allegedly being told to produce proof of death to access the funds.

"Unable to get any alternative, I dug the graveyard and brought her skeleton to prove the death of my sister," he told reporters.