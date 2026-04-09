Trends show Kerala to see 90% voting; Assam records 60% voter turnout

Voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are voting in crucial assembly elections.

IMAGE: Akhil Antony Michael casts her vote at a booth in Meipady Govt. Higher Secondary School before her wedding ceremony in Kerala assembly election. Photograph: @CollectorWyd/X

Key Points Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar anticipates a 90% voter turnout in the Assembly elections based on current trends.

The voter turnout steadily increased throughout the morning, reaching nearly 50% by 1 pm.

Elections are proceeding peacefully across the state's 30,000 polling stations.

The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll has positively impacted voter participation in the Kerala Assembly Elections.

First-time voters at select polling booths are being offered halwa to enhance their voting experience.

Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar on Thursday said that the voting pattern in the Assembly elections that is underway indicates that the target of 90 per cent turnout can be achieved.

Chief Electoral Officer Kelkar urged all voters to come and exercise their right.

"If the current trend continues, by the time polling concludes, we are confident we will see a turnout of 90 per cent," he told reporters here.

The turnout witnessed a steady increase in the first half of the day from 16.23 per cent at 9 am to 33.28 per cent at 11 am and 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to EC figures.

The CEO said that voting was being carried out peacefully and by following all etiquettes at the over 30,000 polling stations in the state.

Election Integrity and Voter Roll Impact

Kelkar said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has also impacted the turnout.

He said that there have not been any reports regarding any issues in voting, except at two booths where due to electronic voting machine (EVM) problems, there was a delay of 30 minutes in start of polling.

Sweetening the Deal for First-Time Voters

The CEO also said that halwa was being provided to first-time voters at select polling booths to make their polling experience sweet.

However, some first-time voters in Kozhikode told a TV channel that they did not receive halwa and on asking, polling officials said it had not arrived there.

Assam records nearly 60 pc turnout till 1 pm

A voter turnout of 59.63 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Thursday in the assembly elections in Assam, where the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is looking to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Polling began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly, and 59.63 per cent of the state's 2.5 crore voters had exercised their right in the first six hours, defying overcast skies and rains in many parts of the state.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray for the elections, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Dudhnoi in Goalpara district recorded the highest turnout till 1 pm at 66.11 per cent, while Dibrugarh witnessed the lowest at 50.85 per cent, officials said.

This is the first assembly poll in the state after a delimitation exercise, held in 2023, redrew the state's electoral map

Chief Minister Himanta, who is seeking re-election from Jalukbari, voted at the Garal Buniyadi LP school in Kamrup (Metro) district, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil and daughter Sukanya.

Prior to casting his vote, he and his family offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills and the Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati.

Accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote at DCB LP School in Jorhat.

Other prominent candidates who have cast their votes so far include Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia in Nazira, Union minister Pabitra Margherita in Jorhat, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Khowang, and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi in Sibsagar.

State ministers who have exercised their votes so far are Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji, Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, Ranjeet Kumar Das in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog, Bimal Bora in Tingkhong, Pshanta Phukan in Dibrugarh and Jayanta Malla Baruah in Nalbari.

Votes are being cast at 31,490 polling stations across the 35 districts of the state, with polling concluding at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, seven people were held in connection with election-related violence in the state, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told PTI that violence took place in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling began.

A number of minor clashes have erupted at several polling stations in Sribhumi, Golaghat and Nagaon districts, officials said.

"Most of the clashes took place due to heavy rush, with people fighting over breaking the queue," an official said.

At some polling booths in places like Patharkandi, Merapani and Raha, supporters of ruling and opposition parties clashed, he said.

"However, police were already present in those areas, and the situations were handled instantly. The polling is going on uninterrupted," he added.

The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF has 30 candidates, while NDA constituents Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) are contesting 26 and 11 seats, respectively.

In the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal is contesting 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) 10, CPI(M) 3 and APHLC 2. Other parties in the fray include AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), JMM (16), besides 258 Independents.

Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each, while nine constituencies -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok and Lakhipur -- have only two candidates each.