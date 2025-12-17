10 Countries With The Most Indian Restaurants

Indian cuisine has crossed umpteen borders with ease to reach tables as far away as Santiago (Chile), Windhoek (Namibia), Anchorage (Alaska), Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Vladivostok (Russia), Zhengzhou (China), Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), Port Vila (Vanuatu).

Dal Makhani, Naans and Butter Chicken can be found in nearly every remote corner of the world and are loved by locals and travellers alike.

There are some countries where desi food is so abundant, that a Malabar Spice or a Taste of India or an Indian Curry House or a Tandoor Corner or a Taj Mahal Palace, decorated with fairy lights and pictures of India, is just a stone's throw away at any given time.

Have a look at the countries with some of the most Indian restaurants (apart from our neighbours) according to Global Tree, an organisation that prepares students going abroad, as well as Smartscrapers.com and Restaurants ListsHQ...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veeraswamy

1. United Kingdom

Across Britain, South Asian cooking, especially Indian food, is part of everyday life, with over 10,000 restaurants serving Indian faves, mostly authentically replicated like Biryani, Butter Chicken, Balti Chicken, Dosas, Samosas and more. One bite into a Brit-made Kulcha and one is already feeling closer to home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chaipani

2. United States

Indian restaurants have expanded rapidly throughout America, particularly in major metropolitan centres and diaspora belts like New Jersey, New York and Bay Area and Silicon Valley, where tiffin services and fresh Rotis are easily available.

With over 9,000 Indian eateries spread nationwide, you are never far from an Indian meal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Leela Indian Food Bar

3. Canada

Toronto and Vancouver are Indian cuisine hubs, thanks to long-established Diaspora communities. Finding an eatery serving Chole Bhature, Dosas, Naans is a no-brainer. There are around 3,580 Indian restaurants as per Restaurants ListsHQ.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guilhem Vellut / Wikimedia Commons

4. Japan

Surprisingly Indian food has become rather fashionable in Japan, with restaurants numbering in the approximate range of 5,000 according to Smartscrapers.com, that tracks Indian restaurants worldwide, and ET Hospitality, but some of these are also Nepali eating places.

These restaurants serve the 50k plus Indian Diaspora but has many Japanese takers.

The eateries have their own association -- Indian Restaurant Assiciation Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navratna

5. Australia

Australia is home to around 3,630 Indian restaurants, making it easy to find the taste of home wherever you are, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney, as per Restaurants ListsHQ.

Chaat, Biryani, street food is all easily available and liked by Aussies too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Burkhard Mücke / Wikimedia Commons

6. Germany

Indian food is runaway popular in Germany if the existence of 2,000 plus restaurants is any indicator (Smartscrapers.com). Places like India Club, Vedis Indisches Restaurant, Indian Curry House, Haveli, Swera are well-regarded.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Berenjak UAE

7. United Arab Emirates

According to Wikipedia, roughly 3.86 million Indians live in the UAE.

This strong presence is clearly reflected in the country's food scene. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi countless restaurants serve Mughlai specialities and grilled tandoor delights. Vegetarian food is also easily available.

Smartscapers.com counts 1,000 plus Indian food places.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Empire Restaurant

8. Malaysia

Centuries of cultural exchange is responsible for Indian flavours influencing Malaysian eating habits, like in its flaky flatbreads (Roti Canai) and spiced currues to richly brewed milk tea.

Some 750 Indian restaurants are found in Malaysia according to Smartscrapers.com.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rang Mahal

9. Singapore

Indian culinary traditions are a part of Singapore, ever since Indians began settling here in the 19th century.

Indian eateries abound, numbering upwards of 250 as per Smartscrapers.com.

90 per cent of them are under single ownership and many have their addresses in Little India. Diners can find plenty of South Indian food, Bengali food and even a Kailash Parbat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Restaurant

10. South Africa

Given South Africa's enormous population of India-origin people, the restaurants would have to keep pace -- over 400 Indian restaurants exist say Smartscrapers.com.