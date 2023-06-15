Trade bodies, Hindutva outfits call off 'mahapanchayat' in Uttarakhand's Purola

The call for a "mahapanchayat" given by local trade bodies and Hindutva outfits in Uttarakhand's Purola in protest against alleged incidents of "love jihad" was withdrawn late on Wednesday night.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed in Purola after the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by district administration, in Uttarkashi district on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The organisers were under pressure from the administration to withdraw the call to maintain peace in the town in Uttarkashi district that has been in the grip of communal tension for more than a fortnight.

The Uttarakhand high court heard a petition on Thursday on the communal tension in Purola town and said things will settle with time as it is the best healer.

The court also expressed satisfaction with the steps being taken by the state government to maintain law and order in the hill town.



The petition filed by advocate Shahrukh Alam on behalf of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, seeking prevention of the "mahapanchayat" as it could disturb communal harmony, was heard by a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal.

While the state is working towards maintaining law and order in the area, things will settle down with time as it is the best healer, the court said.

It further said all the communities have been living in harmony for centuries and will continue to do so.

"The mahapanchayat has only been put off. The decision was taken after consulting all social, political organisations and people's representatives of the area," Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan said.

However, members of various organisations from Barkot and Naugaon were stopped ahead of the Mungra bridge on Thursday while they were marching towards Purola where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued.

With no one being allowed to go ahead, people sat on the road and raised the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Khajan Singh Chauhan said.

Some of them even delivered speeches through loudspeakers on the road itself in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal's state organisational secretary Vikas Verma, who reached the Purola sports ground, said no one will be allowed to indulge in immoral activities in the mountains.

However, with police and the administration on the alert, peace prevails in Purola.

Tension has been brewing in Purola in Uttarkashi district for more than a fortnight since a foiled attempt by two men to abduct a girl.