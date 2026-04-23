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EVMs Secured In Tamil Nadu After Assembly Election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 23:09 IST

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Following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, sealed EVMs and VVPATs have been securely transported to strong rooms at designated counting centres under heavy security.

Key Points

  • EVMs and VVPATs secured after Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
  • Election Commission officials transferred materials to designated counting centres.
  • Heavy police and armed forces protection during transportation.
  • Multi-layered security at 62 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

With polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election concluding on Thursday evening, the election commission officials shifted the sealed EVMs, VVPATs and other poll material to the strong rooms of the designated counting centres across the state.

EVM Transportation and Security Measures

The EVMs were transported with heavy police and armed forces protection to 62 counting centres where the counting for all the 234 Assembly constituencies will take place on May 4.

 

Multi-layered police protection has been provided at the designated counting centres.

The strong rooms at the counting centres are guarded by the Central Armed Police Force, Tamil Nadu Special Police and local police round the clock, an official said.

The security protocols for EVMs are crucial to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. These measures are implemented to prevent tampering and ensure fair counting of votes. The Election Commission of India oversees these procedures to uphold the democratic process.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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