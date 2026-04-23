EVMs Secured In Tamil Nadu After Assembly Election

Following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, sealed EVMs and VVPATs have been securely transported to strong rooms at designated counting centres under heavy security.

Key Points EVMs and VVPATs secured after Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Election Commission officials transferred materials to designated counting centres.

Heavy police and armed forces protection during transportation.

Multi-layered security at 62 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

With polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election concluding on Thursday evening, the election commission officials shifted the sealed EVMs, VVPATs and other poll material to the strong rooms of the designated counting centres across the state.

EVM Transportation and Security Measures

The EVMs were transported with heavy police and armed forces protection to 62 counting centres where the counting for all the 234 Assembly constituencies will take place on May 4.

Multi-layered police protection has been provided at the designated counting centres.

The strong rooms at the counting centres are guarded by the Central Armed Police Force, Tamil Nadu Special Police and local police round the clock, an official said.

The security protocols for EVMs are crucial to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. These measures are implemented to prevent tampering and ensure fair counting of votes. The Election Commission of India oversees these procedures to uphold the democratic process.