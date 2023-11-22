TN: Heavy rains flood several areas; IMD issues orange alert

Several areas of Tamil Nadu remain inundated after hours of heavy to moderate rainfall in the region. Water entered houses and markets in the low-lying residential areas of Erode district due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on a road amid rain, in Chennai on November 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Water entered almost 50 houses of the Annai Sathya Nagar locality in Erode. Residential areas in Tirupur, majorly in the Avinasi region, also witnessed waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall.

Along with rainwater, sewage also entered the houses in Gandhinagar, Mummurthy Nagar, Angaripalayam Road, Valipalayam Road and fire areas under Tirupur Municipal Corporation. Following this, Tirupur Municipal Corporation Mayor Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar among others conducted an inspection at the spot and heard complaints from the public and expedited the work of disposal of rain water with the corporation employees. The north Tirupur region received 167 mm of rain.

The Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu has filled up the ponds and streams, resulting in waterlogging.

Due to heavy rain in the Coonoor area of Nilgiris district on Tuesday, the mountain train service was cancelled as landslides and trees fell on the Ooty-Mettupalayam mountain railway line.

The Southern Railway has announced that the mountain train service has been cancelled due to the continuous rains, as landslides and trees may fall on the mountain railway track at any time.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu, in the wake of which the education minister of Puducherry announced a holiday for the schools in Puducherry.

'Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd,' IMD said in a post on X

A senior weather scientist with the IMD on Tuesday said that a deep easterly wave prevailing over peninsular India could bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next couple of days.

"Currently, the western disturbance is weak but it is gradually moving eastward. A fresh western disturbance is likely to develop around November 23. We can expect dark clouds over Northwest India around November 24-25. The weather will be mild. We can expect the maximum and minimum temperatures to not change much," Soma Sen, a senior weather scientist with the IMD, told ANI.