TN governor returns bill banning online rummy to govt for reconsideration

The Raj Bhavan has returned a bill banning online rummy to the Tamil Nadu assembly for its reconsideration, official sources said in Chennai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, left, with Governor Ravindra Narayan Ravi. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

The bill was returned to the House for its 'consideration once again' in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official sources told PTI.

An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of rummy and poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022, and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The Tamil Nadu assembly met on October 17 last year for a brief session and the bill was passed.

The adoption of the bill was necessitated after the Madras high court had struck down on August 3, 2021, the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 which banned wager or placing bet in cyberspace.

Such provisions were held by the high court as ultra vires of the Constitution.

The court had said that an appropriate legislation may be passed by the government conforming to the constitutional sense of propriety in the field of betting and gambling.

After the bill's passage, it was sent to Raj Bhavan for the governor's assent and the government has been repeatedly urging Governor RN Ravi to clear it.