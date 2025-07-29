TN Dalit techie murder: Stalin's allies demand anti-honour killing law

With the alleged honour killing of a Dalit IT engineer in Tamil Nadu sending across shock waves, allies of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday demanded a separate legislation to handle such incidents.

The victim, 27-year-old Kavin Selvaganesh was hacked to death by a youth, allegedly over an inter-caste relationship near a Siddha facility in the southern Tirunevlei district on Sunday. The victim was employed as an engineer with a software firm in Chennai.

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK chief, an ally of the ruling DMK, demanded legislation to prevent honour killings.

"It is said the woman's parents, who were involved in this gruesome honour killing, have not been arrested. They must be arrested and removed from (police) service," Thirumavalavan said in a statement here. He sought the transfer of the case to a special investigating team for fair probe.

"It is distressing that caste-based honour killings and casteist attacks continue to occur, particularly in the southern districts. We reiterate our demand for the creation of a dedicated intelligence unit in the police department to curb such caste-based atrocities," he said.

Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary P Shanmugam too demanded the state government to enact legislation to prevent honour killings.

"The occurrence of such caste killings in many parts of Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern districts, is a cause for concern. The government contends that the existing criminal laws are sufficient, but the ongoing caste killings underscore the need for a new law," he said in a statement.

He also sought appropriate compensation and government jobs for Kavin's family.

The suspect, S Surjith, has been arrested on July 28 and remanded.

According to a police officer, both Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of the accused, are police sub-inspectors, and they have been placed under suspension following the incident.

Senior police officials went to the house of Kavin Selvaganesh to console his parents and provide relief. However, his parents declined to accept the relief and demanded the immediate arrest of the SI couple as justice for their son's murder.

A case has been registered against the SI couple and their son Surjith under various sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

Police investigation revealed that on July 27, the victim, Kavin had gone to KTC Nagar to consult the woman, a Siddha physician, about his grandfather's health condition.

He was accosted by the woman's brother Surjith who invited him home for a discussion. Trusting him, Kavin went along with him. But enroute, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle and indiscriminately attacked Kavin, the police said.

Though Kavin attempted to flee, Surjith overtook him and hacked him to death, the police added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Kavin staged a protest in neighbouring Tuticorin district, demanding justice for him. One of his relatives attempted to immolate himself, but the police present on the spot poured water on him and thwarted the attempt.