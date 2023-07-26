TN BJP chief meets governor with scam charge against DMK

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Patty on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi seeking action over what it claimed "benami" links to ruling DMK Ministers, legislators and MPs and "three scams" to the tune of about Rs 5,600 crore.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu BJP leaders with Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, July 26, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, K Annamalai on Twitter

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, on his Twitter handle, said his party sought the governor's intervention and suitable action over 'Part 2 of DMK files' with 'documents on benami' connected to the DMK Ministers, MLAs and MPs and the 'first family' and 'three scams for a value of Rs 5,600 crore.' Annamalai said that he and senior leaders of the state unit of the party had the opportunity to meet Ravi at the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP leader alleged scams in a government-run medical corporation (Rs 600 crore), in the state transport department (Rs 2,000 crore) and in respect of a firm (Rs 3,000 crore) allegedly linked to the DMK regimes, which together, constituted "three scams for a value of Rs 5,600 crore."

The BJP leader posted a 16-minute video clip that showed "documents" to allege the scams, which the saffron party described as 'DMK Files-II', a follow-up to 'DMK Files-I'.

A picture of Annamalai and other leaders submitting the memorandum to Ravi while a huge box with a 'DMK Files-II' sticker on it was placed prominently in front of them.

"We will elaborate more on this during our padayatra to our friends in press and media. We demand answers from the corrupt DMK government," Annamalai said. The Tamil Nadu BJP leader is all set to embark on a state-wide padayatra from July 28 to take on the DMK regime and strengthen the party's electoral prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On April 14, Annamalai released 'DMK Files' alleging that "kickbacks of Rs 200 crore" had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to "Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK's 2011 election fund".

Annamalai also then released a nearly 15-minute video clip "DMK Files (Part-I)" showcasing what he claimed were assets of ruling party personalities and its valuation. All such allegations had been dismissed by the DMK leaders as false and unfounded and they filed defamation cases against Annamalai.