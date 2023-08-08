TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of monsoon session

Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Tuesday was suspended for the remainder of the current Monsoon session of Parliament session “for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha”.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating the disturbance in the House”.

Amid a massive ruckus after the suspension order, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.