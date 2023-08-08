News
Rediff.com  » News » TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of monsoon session

TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of monsoon session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 08, 2023 11:54 IST
Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Tuesday was suspended for the remainder of the current Monsoon session of Parliament session “for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha”.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating the disturbance in the House”.

Amid a massive ruckus after the suspension order, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
