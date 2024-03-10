News
No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates

No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 10, 2024 16:05 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, dropping a few sitting MPs and bringing in several new faces such as former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with party leaders and workers during the party's Mahila Wing Rally, in Kolkata, March 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party renominated 16 sitting MPs and fielded 12 women.

 

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, whereas Kirti Aazd will fight from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

From the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, where Sandeshkhali is situated, TMC pitted its former MP Haji Nurul Islam by dropping sitting MP Nusrat Jahan.

The TMC also renominated expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar seat for the second consecutive term.

The list was announced from TMC's mega rally held at Brigade Parada Grounds in Kolkata, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the party will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in all 42 seats in the state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
