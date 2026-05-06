Dev Congratulates BJP, Calls For Unity In Tollywood

Following the BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, TMC MP Dev calls for unity and artistic freedom within the Bengali film industry, hoping for an end to bans and divisions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC MP Dev congratulates the BJP on their victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Dev expresses hope that the new government will protect artistic freedom within the Bengali film industry.

He appeals for an end to bans and divisions within the Bengali cinema ecosystem.

Dev highlights the importance of mutual respect and coexistence for the growth of Bengali cinema.

Dev also seeks support for the Ghatal Master Plan to address flooding in his constituency.

Actor-turned-TMC MP Dev on Wednesday congratulated the BJP on winning the West Bengal assembly elections and expressed hope that the new government would protect artistic freedom and unity within the Bengali film industry.

Allegations of TMC Control in Kolkata's Show Business

Kolkata's show business has been rocked by allegations during the past few years that a few individuals linked to the TMC control who could act, direct or work as technicians in a project.

"Congratulations to the BJP on receiving the mandate to form the new government in Bengal. I sincerely hope the government works towards the progress, peace and development of our state and makes sure people's voice is heard," he said in a social media post.

Highlighting his dual association with public life and the film industry, he appealed for the protection of artistic freedom and unity within the Bengali cinema ecosystem.

"I would earnestly request the new government to uphold the spirit of unity and artistic freedom by ensuring that the culture of bans and divisions within the Bengali film industry becomes a thing of the past," the TMC leader stated.

Accusations Against Swaroop Biswas

It has been alleged that the industry was being run by a syndicate headed by Swaroop Biswas, the brother of powerful state minister Aroop. Biswas, who runs the technicians guild, has been accused of preventing several Bengali film actors like Anirban Bhattacharya from getting projects for criticising his style of functioning.

There had been court cases and 'shutdowns' called by actors a few times because of the alleged "high-handedness" of Biswas.

Dev, in his post, described cinema as one of Bengal's strongest cultural identities, and stressed that its growth depends on "mutual respect, coexistence and collective progress."

Dev Seeks Support for Ghatal Master Plan

The Ghatal MP also drew attention to a long-pending infrastructure demand to address the menace of floods in his constituency.

"I also look forward to the support and cooperation of the new government towards the completion of the Ghatal Master Plan - a long cherished dream and necessity for the people of Ghatal," to solve the recurrent floods, he said.

The Ghatal Master Plan is a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state.

Emphasising that the project goes beyond political considerations, he added, "This is about safeguarding lives, securing livelihoods and giving the people of Ghatal the future they deserve."

Focus on Acting Career and Film Industry Support

Dev later told reporters he intends to focus on his acting career, while continuing to support the Bengali film industry from behind the scenes.

Replying to questions on the BJP's landslide victory, the TMC leader said that despite his party's defeat, he sees a positive outcome for the film industry.

"No one will be able to ban anyone in the industry anymore. Producers will not be burdened with unnecessary rules. Work will happen smoothly, the volume of work will increase, and opportunities will come from outside as well," he said.

Dismissing speculation about switching sides, Dev said he had no intention of joining the BJP.

"I never wanted to join politics in the first place. I entered it at the request of Mamata Banerjee. It is not that I cannot survive without politics," he said.

"I have always worked with everyone - be it Mithun Chakraborty, Roopa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh, Sohini Sarkar or Anirban Bhattacharya. I am an actor first, part of Tollywood, and only then a politician," he said.

Ganguly and Ghosh have won in the assembly elections on BJP tickets, while Chakraborty joined the saffron party a few years ago.