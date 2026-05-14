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Police Search TMC MLA's Homes Over BJP Worker Threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 15:12 IST

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Police are investigating TMC MLA Dilip Mondal after a video surfaced allegedly showing him making threats against BJP workers, leading to searches of his properties in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police search the homes of TMC MLA Dilip Mondal in Bishnupur, West Bengal.
  • The search follows allegations of Mondal making 'provocative remarks and issuing threats' to BJP workers.
  • Two FIRs have been registered against Mondal under non-bailable sections of the law.
  • Police are examining mobile phones found at Mondal's residence as part of the investigation.

Police on Thursday launched search operations at two houses of TMC MLA Dilip Mondal in Bishnupur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for making "provocative remarks and issuing threats" to BJP workers in a purported video, a senior officer said.

Police Investigate TMC MLA's Alleged Threats

Personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District, accompanied by central forces, reached the legislator's residence at Pailan area in the morning, he said.

 

"Searches are being carried out as part of an ongoing investigation based on specific allegations mentioned in FIRs. All necessary steps are being taken in accordance with the law," the police officer told PTI.

In the now-viral videos, Mondal is seen making threatening remarks against BJP workers during a public rally.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

FIRs Filed Against TMC Legislator

Two FIRs have been registered against the Bishnupur MLA under non-bailable sections, the officer said.

Mondal was not present at his "sprawling" Pailan residence when the police team arrived, he said.

He was, however, reportedly seen in the locality earlier in the morning, the officer said.

Mobile Phones Seized in Ongoing Investigation

"Two mobile phones belonging to the legislator were found at one of his two houses and are being examined as part of the investigation," he said.

The search operation is still underway.

Mondal had won the Bishnupur assembly constituency, defeating BJP's Abhijit Sardar by a margin of 36,925 votes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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