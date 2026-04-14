The Trinamool Congress is accusing the BJP of "electoral sabotage" following the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel just days before the West Bengal elections, alleging political motivation behind the Enforcement Directorate's action.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel is "electoral sabotage" before West Bengal elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chandel in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam.

TMC leaders claim the arrest is politically motivated and an attempt to harass the opposition by the BJP government.

Abhishek Banerjee criticises the timing of the arrest, raising concerns about the fairness of the electoral process in West Bengal.

TMC questions the impartiality of central agencies, alleging a double standard in their handling of corruption cases.

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Vinesh Chandel, the co-founder of I-PAC, a consultancy firm working for the TMC, and described his arrest ahead of the West Bengal elections as "electoral sabotage".

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Chandel, a director and co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the poll-bound state.

An official said Chandel was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi last evening.

Speaking to reporters, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the ED action was nothing short of "electoral sabotage", with less than 10 days to go before the first phase of the polls.

"The ED has now renamed themselves as 'Extremely Desperate' by their actions, but despite all these, their political masters, BJP, will end up losing in the West Bengal assembly polls," he said.

Alleging that the ED action was nothing short of misusing the Constitution, he said 0.1 per cent of 5,900 cases under PMLA had been convicted, which shows the ED is being used against the Opposition for political reasons by the BJP government to harass political opponents before elections.

O'Brien also demanded that the central agencies be stopped from conducting such "undemocratic, unwarranted action for political reasons" when elections are round the corner.

TMC Leaders Criticise the Arrest

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday night said the arrest raises serious concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

"The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming; it shakes the very idea of a level playing field," Banerjee had said in a post on X.

"At a time when West Bengal should be moving towards free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the opposition, you could be next. That's not democracy, that's intimidation," he added.

Banerjee had further alleged a "double standard" in the functioning of central agencies.

"Those facing serious corruption allegations seem to find protection the moment they switch sides, while others are swiftly targeted at politically convenient moments. People are not blind to this anymore," he said.

He also questioned the role of institutions during the election period.

West Bengal will go to polls on April 23 and 29 and the counting will take place on May 4.