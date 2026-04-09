Trinamool Congress Alleges BJP Conspiracy in Purported Humayun Kabir Video

The Trinamool Congress is demanding an investigation into a purported video of Humayun Kabir, which allegedly reveals a BJP conspiracy to sway the West Bengal elections by diverting minority votes.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported video of Humayun Kabir alleging a BJP conspiracy to influence the West Bengal elections.

The video purportedly shows Kabir discussing strategies to divert minority votes from the TMC to benefit the BJP.

The TMC is demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged conspiracy and financial transactions.

The BJP has denied the allegations, calling them 'cheap theatrics' and suggesting a TMC nexus with Kabir.

Humayun Kabir claims the video is AI-generated and an attempt to malign him, threatening legal action against TMC leaders.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday shared a purported video of Humayun Kabir in which the former party leader alleged claims of proximity with the BJP's leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and demanded an ED probe into the matter.

At a press meet, the TMC circulated the video in which Kabir was also purportedly heard saying that he was ready to go to "any extent" to unseat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar said the TMC opted for cheap theatrics after realising that they won't return to power and asserted that the saffron party had never adopted unfair means as it believed in people's support.

"While the TMC knows that they are losing ground, there is a possibility that they have a nexus with Kabir, and this is part of a got-up game to cut the BJP's share of votes," Sarkar said.

At the press meet, the TMC also claimed that the Prime Minister's Office was also part of a multi-crore plan to defeat Banerjee in the polls.

Claiming that the video was AI-generated, Kabir said it was aimed at maligning him and threatened to take legal action.

In the video, Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after he was suspended by the TMC late last year, is also purportedly heard claiming that he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

The video further purportedly captures Kabir stating that his strategy revolves around diverting minority votes away from the ruling Trinamool Congress, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally.

He allegedly mentions having received Rs 200 crore as an advance as part of a Rs 1,000 crore deal to execute the plan.

Reacting sharply, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said Kabir has been "working in tandem" with the BJP to mislead minority voters.

Asking Kabir not to take the emotions and sentiment of the Muslim community for granted, Hakim said the video "exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy" aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in the state.

Hakim further alleged that Kabir was heard in the video saying that invoking the Babri Masjid issue would be more effective in mobilising Muslim votes, even if it does not ultimately materialise.

"The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations," another senior TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas said.

He also said the AIMIM and its president Asaduddin Owaisi should clarify their stand on the issue.

Asked who shot the video, Hakim said, "That is not important. What he said and his demand to be made deputy chief minister in the event of the BJP coming to power is important."

Demands for Investigation

"We demand a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the issue," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Kabir's Response

Describing it as a "pack of lies", Kabir told reporters that the video was AI-generated and dared the TMC to specify the place and time of his meeting with any of the leaders.

He also threatened to file defamation cases against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party leaders and ministers Hakim and Biswas if they failed to furnish any proof of their allegations.

"It is an attempt to malign me by the TMC, who are afraid to lose the vote of Muslims. They have insulted the community by launching such a fake video, which made light of Muslims' sentiments by putting certain statements through AI," he said.