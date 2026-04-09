Humayun Kabir Video Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

A political firestorm ignites in West Bengal as an alleged Humayun Kabir video surfaces, sparking accusations of BJP collusion and a TMC demand for an Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged election interference.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points An alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced, purportedly claiming links with BJP leaders to defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) demands an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir's alleged claims of a multi-crore plan involving BJP leaders.

Kabir denies the video's authenticity, claiming it is AI-generated and aimed at maligning him, threatening legal action.

The video purportedly captures Kabir discussing strategies to divert minority votes from the TMC to benefit the BJP.

The BJP dismisses the allegations, accusing the TMC of theatrics and suggesting a possible nexus between the TMC and Kabir to undermine the BJP's vote share.

A political controversy erupted in West Bengal on Thursday after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced on social media, purportedly showing him claiming links with senior BJP leaders and efforts to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

At a press meet, the Trinamool Congress shared the purported video and demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir's alleged claims of proximity with Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Prime Minister's Office as part of a multi-crore plan to defeat Banerjee in the polls.

In the video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, Kabir is allegedly heard saying he is willing to go to "any extent" to unseat Banerjee and has been in touch with senior BJP leaders, including Adhikari.

Kabir termed the video as AI-generated and aimed at maligning him and threatened to take legal action.

Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after he was suspended by the TMC late last year, is also purportedly heard claiming that he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

The video further purportedly captures Kabir stating that his strategy revolves around diverting minority votes away from the ruling Trinamool Congress, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally.

In the video, he allegedly mentions having received Rs 200 crore as an advance as part of a Rs 1,000 crore deal to execute the plan.

Reactions to the Alleged Video

Reacting sharply, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said Kabir has been "working in tandem" with the BJP to mislead minority voters.

Asking Kabir not to take the emotions and sentiment of the Muslim community for granted, he said the video "exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy" aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in the state.

Hakim further alleged that Kabir was heard in the video saying that invoking the Babri Masjid issue would be more effective in mobilising Muslim votes, even if it does not ultimately materialise.

"The BJP is trying to manipulate the mandate by using proxy players. This video, if true, confirms our allegations," another senior TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas said.

He also said the AIMIM and its president Asaduddin Owaisi should clarify their stand on the issue.

Asked who shot the video, Hakim said, "That is not important. What he said and his demand to be made deputy chief minister in the event of the BJP coming to power is important."

"We demand a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the issue," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Kabir's Response

Describing it as a "pack of lies", Kabir told reporters that the video was AI-generated and dared the TMC to specify the place and time of his meeting any of the leaders.

He also threatened to file defamation cases against Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leaders and ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas if they failed to furnish any proof of their allegations.

"It is an attempt to malign me by the TMC, who are afraid to lose the vote of Muslims. They have insulted the community by launching such a fake video, which made light of Muslims' sentiments by putting certain statements through AI," he said.

BJP's Stance

BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar said the TMC has opted for cheap theatrics after realising that they won't return to power this time and asserted the party had never adopted unfair means as it believed in people's support.

"While the TMC knows that they are losing ground, there is a possibility that they have a nexus with Kabir, and this is part of a got-up game to cut BJP's share of votes," Sarkar said.