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Home  » News » TMC candidate withdraws from May 21 repoll after 'CM's promise'

TMC candidate withdraws from May 21 repoll after 'CM's promise'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 16:16 IST

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Jahangir Khan, TMC's Falta candidate, has withdrawn from the upcoming re-election, influenced by the Chief Minister's pledge of a special development package for the Falta region.

TMC candidate withdraws from Falta bypoll

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta re-election.
  • Khan cites CM's promise of a special development package for Falta.
  • TMC spokesperson says the party is seeking clarity on Khan's decision.
  • CM Adhikari claims Khan withdrew due to lack of polling agents.

Trinamool Congress' Falta candidate Jahangir Khan on Tuesday announced he was withdrawing from the May 21 re-election in the assembly segment, stating that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's promise of a special package for the area's development prompted him to take the decision.

Khan Prioritises Falta's Development

Addressing a press conference, Khan said he took the decision keeping Falta's interests in mind.

 

"I am the son of Falta, and I want the area to be at peace and grow," he said.

"The CM has announced a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I have decided to move away from the re-polling process in the constituency," he added.

Party Response and CM's Reaction

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party has received information about Khan's decision, but is yet to get clarity on what prompted it.

"We have heard that Jahangir Khan has decided not to contest or participate in the Falta repoll. We are still not aware of the reason behind his withdrawal," he said.

The CM claimed the Khan 'ran away' from the re-election as he would not get any polling agents.

"He had no other way, as he won't get a polling agent, so he decided to run away," Adhikari told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Falta in South 24 Parganas.

Background on Falta Re-Election

Re-election was ordered in the Falta assembly segment, where polling was held in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 29, following allegations of large-scale electoral malpractices.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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