Rediff.com  » News » TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu

TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2024 18:20 IST
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has suspended a PhD student for two years for indulging in activities which are "not in the interest of the nation" and referred to instances like him participating in a protest in Delhi under the PSF-TISS banner.

IMAGE: TISS student Ramadas Prini Sivanandan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ramadas_p_s/X

Ramadas Prini Sivanandan (30), who is pursuing his doctorate in Development Studies, has also been debarred from entering the TISS campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

In a notice sent to Prini Sivanandan dated March 7, TISS referred to instances like the screening of documentaries like Ram Ke Naam ahead of January 26 as a "mark of dishonour and protest" against the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

He has also been accused of screening a banned BBC documentary on the TISS campus last January and also organising the Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture (BSML) by inviting "controversial guest speakers".

 

It said that these issues are "very serious and it is discernible that you are intentionally and deliberately indulging in such unlawful activities in the name of freedom of speech and expression."

"Your activities are not in the interest of the nation. Being a public institution, TISS cannot permit or tolerate its students indulging in such activities which are anti-national and bring a bad name to the nation. Hence all such activities fall under the category of serious criminal offence.

"The committee recommended your suspension from the institute i.e. Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the period of two years and your entry shall be debarred across all campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which is accepted by the competent authority," the TISS notice dated April 18 reads.

Ramadas, who hails from Kerala, said he will appeal against the suspension.

The Progressive Student Forum, a Left-leaning student body Sivanandan is associated with, said the march referred to by the TISS was related to "anti-student policies in the form of the National Education Policy".

It also said BSML has had the distinction of inviting well-known academics, scholars and human rights activists, including two Ramon Magsaysay awardees.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
