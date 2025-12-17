Tired of hauling officials for contempt': HC judge on defying court orders

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Wednesday said he was tired of hauling up officials for contempt and observed that law and order cannot be a ground for flouting a court's order.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Flouting a court's order was "inexcusable" and it would amount to a breakdown of law and order.

"That would lead to paralysis of the constitutional machinery," Justice Swaminathan said in the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting contempt of court case.

"I am tired. In how many cases am I to haul up the officers concerned for contempt? Even today, the Chief Secretary (N Muruganandam) who was reading out from a prepared text stated that even though they have high regard for the judiciary, they have to take into account law and order issues while implementing court's orders," the judge said.

"This is unacceptable. When a court has issued an order, unless it has been stayed or set aside by a higher forum, it has to be obeyed. Of course, there could be cases where a judicial order cannot be implemented. I can conceive of such situations," he further said and adjourned the hearing to January 9, 2026 at 4 pm.

The judge said that he expected the Chief Secretary to take a responsible stand even while answering the question posed at the outset.