Home  » News » Tina Ambani skips ED summons again in money laundering probe

Tina Ambani skips ED summons again in money laundering probe

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 17, 2026 16:17 IST

Tina Ambani evades ED summons for the second time in an ongoing money laundering investigation, while Anil Ambani is also called in for questioning regarding Reliance Group's financial dealings.

IMAGE: Tina Ambani at a prayer meeting for the late veteran theatre and film actress Shaukat Kaifi Azmi, Mumbai, November 27, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tina Ambani has skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the second time in a money laundering case.
  • The ED is investigating a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan.
  • Anil Ambani has also been summoned by the ED as part of the investigation into Reliance Group companies and their bank loans.

Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani on Tuesday skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the second time.

The former actor, summoned in connection with a money laundering case, did not appear before the federal probe agency on February 10 following which she was issued the fresh notice.

 

It was not immediately known if she furnished some grounds to the investigating officer of the case for her non-appearance. The ED may issue her fresh dates, officials said.

Action under PMLA

Once she deposes, Tina Ambani will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Anil Ambani, 66, has also been asked to depose before the agency on Wednesday for the second time as part of the investigation linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. He first appeared before the ED in August 2025.

Money Laundering Investigation Details

It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan.

The ED recently arrested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in the case.

The New York property was "fraudulently" sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) ofOM by Garg, the ED claimed in a statement earlier.

It is understood that RCOM informed the stock exchange about this "fraudulent" sale in 2025.

"The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP)," the ED said in the statement.

ED's Actions and Findings

The agency recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

It has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore as part of the probe and filed three complaints called ECIRs (Enforcement Case Information Reports) against Reliance Group companies.

Source: PTI
