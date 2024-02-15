News
Rediff.com  » News » Timeline: How electoral bonds scheme unravelled in SC

Timeline: How electoral bonds scheme unravelled in SC

Source: PTI
February 15, 2024 13:23 IST
Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it:

2017: The Electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

Sep 14, 2017: NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves the SC challenging the scheme.

Oct 03, 2017: SC issues notices to Centre and EC on PIL filed by the NGO.

 

Jan 2, 2018: The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

Nov 7, 2022: The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

Oct 16, 2023: SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Oct 31, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

Nov 2, 2023: SC reserves verdict.

Feb 15, 2024: SC delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

Source: PTI
 
