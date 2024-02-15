News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC strikes down 'unconstitutional' electoral bonds scheme

SC strikes down 'unconstitutional' electoral bonds scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 15, 2024 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the right to information and freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud delivered two separate but unanimous verdicts on pleas challenging the scheme.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the scheme is violative of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution.

 

The bench said the fundamental right to privacy includes citizens' right to political privacy and affiliation.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in the country.

An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bandh Karo Yeh Electoral Bonds!
Bandh Karo Yeh Electoral Bonds!
'The plan is to get foreign funding to political parties'
'The plan is to get foreign funding to political parties'
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Tax poser in the way of Hyundai local arm listing
Tax poser in the way of Hyundai local arm listing
6 Jobs That Can Get A Six-Figure Salary
6 Jobs That Can Get A Six-Figure Salary
Champions League PIX: Lazio down Bayern; PSG win
Champions League PIX: Lazio down Bayern; PSG win
Varun-Lavanya Fall In Love With Kashmir
Varun-Lavanya Fall In Love With Kashmir
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Secrecy Surrounding Electoral Bonds

The Secrecy Surrounding Electoral Bonds

BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...

BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances