Time for talks over, world will have to act now: PM on Pulwama attack

February 18, 2019 15:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Pulwama terrorist attack has shown that the time to talk about tackling terror is over and the world is now required to unitedly take concrete action against terrorism and those behind its spread.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delh. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

After talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Modi said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

In his comments, Macri called for united action to deal with terrorism.

The two sides finalised 10 MoUs providing for deeper cooperation in a range of areas including in information and communications technology, nuclear energy and agriculture.

At the inauguration of the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection Centre and the National Cyber Forensic Lab in Dwarka, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the morale of armed forces in the country is high and they are achieving success in neutralising terrorists.

Singh's remarks came days after a terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 jawans.

"Despite all the situations, morale of armed forces is high. You can see how success is being achieved in neutralising terrorists," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event.