Trump promises to delay TikTok ban but eyes 50% US stake

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he plans to issue an executive order on Monday to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 90 days.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, view fireworks at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia, US, January 18, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The extension aims to facilitate negotiations for a solution that safeguards national security and allows the app to continue operating in the United States.

Trump proposed a joint venture granting the US a 50 percent ownership stake in TikTok.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order," Trump stated.

He added, "Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations. I would like the United States to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to stay up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars--maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the US gets a 50 percent ownership in a joint venture set up between the US and whichever purchase we so choose."

Earlier on Saturday night, TikTok went offline in the United States as the Supreme Court upheld a bipartisan law banning the app unless it is sold to a US-based or allied company.

Users attempting to access the platform encountered a message reading, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, prohibits US companies from hosting or serving content for TikTok unless ownership is transferred.

Despite the ban, TikTok hinted at a potential reinstatement as early as Monday, expressing optimism about working with Trump's incoming administration.

Trump has hinted at delaying the ban to provide a resolution. In an interview, he confirmed, "The 90-day extension is something that will most likely be done because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

The app's removal from major platforms like Apple's App Store and Google Play marked the enforcement of the ban. US tech companies expressed concerns about potential legal consequences for violating the terms of the law, prompting the removal.

Concerns over TikTok's ties to China and its potential access to US user data remain at the forefront.

However, Trump's recent statements position him as the app's potential savior, while negotiations with TikTok's CEO Shou Chew are expected to continue.

The outcome now rests on Trump's administration as he prepares to take office.