Rediff.com  » News » Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones

Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 16, 2024 23:20 IST
The Kerala government has imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

 

The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis and tution centres will remain shut in the containment zones.
Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.

Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public. Directions have also been issued to reduce the number of participants in weddings, funerals and other events in the district.

State Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that the 24-year-old who died on September 9, was infected with Nipah virus.

George on Monday said currently there are 175 people in the contact list of the deceased patient.

"Out of them, 74 are health workers. 126 are primary contact while 49 are in the secondary contact list," the minister said.

Out of the primary contact list, 104 are under high-risk category.

Ten people are under treatment at Manjeri medical college hospital, the minister said, adding that the samples of 13 people have been sent for testing.

The health department has formed 66 teams and fever survey has started within three km radius of the house of the deceased.

A boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21. It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state this year.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
