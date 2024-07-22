194 of Kerala Nipah victim's contacts are high-risk

The number of people at risk for contracting Nipah in the contact list of the 14-year-old boy who lost his life to the rare infection, has been increased to 406, out of which 194 are in the high-risk category, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: AN Photo

In a relief for Kerala, the test results of 11 people whose samples were sent to the Kozhikode Medical College virology laboratory and the Advanced Virology Institute at Thiruvananthapuram for testing, have returned negative.

"This includes two people from Palakkad, two from Thiruvananthapuram and the parents of the deceased boy," she said.

The health department said two of the persons on the contact list are from Palakkad, while four are from Thiruvananthapuram.

The two from Palakkad are working in a private hospital, while the four from Thiruvananthapuram have reached Perinthalmanna for treatment.

The Health Department informed the media that out of the 194 high-risk contacts, 139 are health workers, out of which 15 are admitted at various hospitals.

George said those who would be discharged from hospitals should remain in isolation as per protocols issued.

The minister also said that the friends of the deceased child have informed them that he had consumed a fruit from a nearby property in Pandikkad panchayat, where the presence of bats has been detected.

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram who was under treatment here for Nipah infection died on Sunday morning.

The minister said that the friends of the deceased child would be given counselling to help them cope with his loss, and that their classes will be held online.

The department has released a detailed route map of the boy's movements and has asked the people who are suspected to have come into contact with him to contact the health department and seek treatment.

"As of now, that locality is the primary source of infection, but it can be confirmed only after scientific examination. A team from the NIV, led by Dr Balasubramanyam will reach Kerala today (Monday) to observe the bats and their habitat in the areas," George said.

Meanwhile, a team from ICMR has already reached Kerala and the mobile laboratory from Pune NIV will reach the state on Tuesday.

A total of 224 fever surveillance teams have been deployed, the health minister said, adding that they were conducting surveys across the houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats.

"Eighty teams are in Anakkayam, while 144 are in Pandikkad panchayat. A team of the Animal Husbandry Department is conducting a field survey and observing the health condition of pets and livestock," the minister said.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had exhorted everyone to work together to combat the Nipah virus and implored citizens not to destroy the natural habitats of bats.

He had also cautioned people against eating fruits bitten by animals and those found abandoned and also to avoid consuming the nectar found in plantain flowers.

In case humans have had any contact with bats and their excreta, or have been bitten, he said they should wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser immediately. They should contact the Nipah control room for clarification if needed, the CM added.

The state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of Nipah outbreaks, which have haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

The outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

The presence of Nipah virus antibodies was detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.