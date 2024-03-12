News
Tight security in Shaheen Bagh, other parts of Delhi after CAA implementation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 11:58 IST
Heavy police force was deployed around Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday morning while security was tightened in Delhi with paramilitary personnel conducting patrols and flag marches after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

IMAGE: Delhi Police and RAF hold flag march in Delhi's Welcome area following the implementation of CAA. Photograph: ANI on X

A section of Jamia Millia Islamia students held a protest against CAA implementation on the campus on Monday evening, following which security was beefed up and paramilitary personnel deployed, a senior police officer told PTI.

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, leading to protests across the country, including Delhi which witnessed months-long anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020 with Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh being the epicentres of the stir.

In early 2020, the city witnessed communal riots in its northeastern parts over the issue in which 53 people were killed and over 500 injured.

After the Centre implemented the CAA on Monday, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there.

These areas include Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri, an official said.

 

Paramilitary personnel conducted night patrols and flag marches in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and many parts of northeast Delhi on Monday. The patrolling will continue on Tuesday also, he said.

"Police and paramilitary personnel are keeping a strict vigil to maintain law and order. We have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi and night patrolling was comparatively high at these locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"The safety of every person in Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," he told PTI.

The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours, police said.

Another officer said Delhi Police has held at least 29 meetings with peace committee members so that people do not "fall for rumours". He said patrolling will be increased in several parts of northeast Delhi with the arrival of more paramilitary personnel on Tuesday.

In southeast Delhi, paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march as local police conducted patrolling on bikes.

With the unveiling of the CAA rules that came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules come into force with immediate effect, according to a gazette notification.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
