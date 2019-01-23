3 LeT terrorists killed in Baramulla

January 23, 2019 22:51 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel during the encounter.

Three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district on receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the ultras opened fire at the the security personnel.

Three terrorists were killed in the operation, the official said, adding weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.

The gunned-down terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba and identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat and Nasir Ahmad Darzi, the official said.

He said they were involved in several militancy-related cases in north Kashmir.