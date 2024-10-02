News
3 killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

3 killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2024 10:39 IST
Three persons were killed after a helicopter crashed and caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

IMAGE: The spot in Pune where a private chopper crashed soon after it took off, claiming three lives. Photograph: ANI on X

The helicopter, belonging to a Delhi-based private aviation firm, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said.

Preliminary information suggested the deceased comprised two pilots and an engineer, as per officials.

 

The incident took place at 6.45 am near a hilly terrain in Bavdhan area, which is close to the Oxford Golf Course, according to police.

"Three persons have died in the helicopter crash. Our teams along with fire department vehicles have reached the spot," Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinaykumar Choubey said.

After the crash, the chopper caught fire, police said.

The cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
