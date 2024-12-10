News
Three killed, 17 hurt as BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai

Three killed, 17 hurt as BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 10, 2024 00:28 IST
Three persons were killed and 17 others injured after a bus belonging to Mumbai’s civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles on Monday night, a municipal corporation official said. 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at the accident site in Kurla, Mumbai, December 9, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

It is suspected the accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation L Ward in Kurla took place due to a brake failure, he said.

 

According to the official, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles

The BEST undertaking’s bus then crashed into the gates of a residential society and came to a halt, he said.

Three persons died in the accident, while 17 others were injured and they were being treated at nearby Bhabha Hospital, the official said.

The bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
