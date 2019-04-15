Threat to life, says Urmila Matondkar after BJP-Cong clash

Last updated on: April 15, 2019 17:30 IST

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Monday approached police for protection after a clash between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters during her poll campaign in north Mumbai.

IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar said she filed a complaint with police over the clashes in Borivali. Photograph: @OfficialUrmila/Twitter

The scuffle took place near Borivali station where Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, was campaigning, police said.

The BJP workers chanted slogans outside the Borivali railway station, shouting 'Modi, Modi' as they confronted the Congress workers, an onlooker said.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Gopal Shetty from the constituency.

Matondkar told reporters that she lodged the police complaint for her safety after some BJP workers barged into her rally.

She said she was shocked by the "blatant violation" of model code of conduct by the workers of the ruling party and blamed the BJP for "creating fear".

"This is just the beginning and may take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection as there is a threat to my life. I have filed a police complaint," she said.

WATCH: Scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters at Borivali

Matondkar said those who "barged" into the rally were not common people, but of the BJP. The common people will not behave in "violent ways" like these persons, she added.

"Those who confronted our rally indulged in vulgar dancing and used abusive language. May be they wanted to scare the women who were walking near us," she said.

She said she was contemplating approaching the Election Commission on the issue.

"Shocked at the blatant violation of code of conduct and hostile acts by BJP workers.. I was constrained to lodge police complaint for my own safety and to save the dignity of my female supporters..," Matondkar tweeted.

Mumbai goes to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of the general election.

Matondkar, 45, joined the Congress last month.

She said she was in it for the long-term and wanted to fight against the politics of hate.