News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This party wants to be voice of 'mard' in LS polls

This party wants to be voice of 'mard' in LS polls

By Abhinav Pandey
April 29, 2024 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Unlike other political parties, winning or losing elections does not matter to the Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal (MARD), which has jumped into the electoral battle to be the voice of the ‘mard' and to defend men's honour.

IMAGE: The MARD or Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal has so far announced candidates for three seats -- Lucknow, Ranchi and Gorakhpur. Photograph: mardtheparty.com

MARD has lost deposits on all seats it has contested so far since it was formed in 2018 but its leaders say they are undeterred by elections losses.

The party has released its ‘MANifesto' for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls with the slogan Beton ke samman me, ‘mard' utre maidan me (In honour of sons, men have stepped on to the battleground).

The party has so far announced candidates for three seats -- Lucknow, Ranchi and Gorakhpur.

The MARD party has previously contested in seven different elections – Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi and Lucknow in 2019, bypoll in Bangarmau assembly seat in 2020, assembly polls in Bareilly, Lucknow North, Bakshi Ka Talab (Lucknow) and Chauri Chaura seats in 2022.

 

"We have jumped into the fray in honour of men, to raise the voice for those who are harassed and exploited in the name of women's security. Winning and losing does not matter to us," MARD party national general secretary Ashutosh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

When asked about the fate of his party candidates contesting polls this time, he candidly accepts, "This time too, they can lose their deposits."

"We don't have a lot of resources and we also do not take donations. Our candidates contest on their own expenses. The benefit of contesting the polls is that now more parties are coming to raise the issues of men," Pandey said.

Kapil Mohan, the party's national president, said men are "suppressed" in a bid to "empower half the population”. The party wants to highlight this issue so that people pay attention to it, he said.

In the party ‘MANifesto', the party has promised that a separate Men's Welfare Ministry and National Men's Commission will be created so that before any policy or law is formulated, the point of view of men is taken into account.

"It will help in formulating schemes keeping in mind the health, security and honour of men," Pandey added.

The party has also promised a Men's Security Bill to save men from exploitation by “laws made for women”.

To ensure that men's side is heard, Pandey said the party has promised for a "Men power line" on lines of Women power line – a helpline which provides immediate assistance to women in cases of harassment, stalking, etc.

The party has also promised to promote self-reliance of women so that men are not “harassed in the name of alimony”, Pandey said.

Pandey claimed over 200 men commit suicide every day “as they are not heard properly” by anyone. People will be more aware about men's rights slowly and that was their objective, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhinav Pandey
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Whether You Win Or Lose In War...'
'Whether You Win Or Lose In War...'
'I didn't want to spend my life as Om Birla's slave'
'I didn't want to spend my life as Om Birla's slave'
Hindus in no way will benefit from UCC: Mamata
Hindus in no way will benefit from UCC: Mamata
Telangana CM summoned in Shah 'doctored' video case
Telangana CM summoned in Shah 'doctored' video case
SC dismisses plea tallying VVPAT slips with EVMs
SC dismisses plea tallying VVPAT slips with EVMs
How Mrunal Spent Her Sunday
How Mrunal Spent Her Sunday
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'The electorate is not allowed to think'

'The electorate is not allowed to think'

'How can you call such an election free?'

'How can you call such an election free?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances