News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This is the reason we are...: Nitish on CBI summons to Kejriwal

This is the reason we are...: Nitish on CBI summons to Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the Central Bureua of Investigation summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy case, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Saturday said Kejriwal will reply to "all the actions" initiated against him at an "appropriate time".

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a meeting, in New Delhi on April 12, 2023. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter

Kumar was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views on the CBI summons to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

"People know what is happening against him (Kejriwal). He is a well-regarded person and he has done a lot of developmental work in his state. He will reply to all the actions that have been initiated against him at the appropriate time", the Bihar chief minister said.

 

According to the notice issued by CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.

Kumar also told reporters, "This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly."

The Bihar chief minister met Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday in his attempt to forge an alliance of opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre before the 2024 general election.

The Bihar chief minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Speaking at a function in Patna on Friday, Kumar had called upon people not to vote for BJP in the coming general elections.

"If people vote for BJP, they will destroy themselves. And if people vote against BJP, they will ensure not only their progress but also of the state and the country," he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...
Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
Kharge meets Nitish, Pawar to cement Oppn unity
Kharge meets Nitish, Pawar to cement Oppn unity
Japan PM unhurt after blast at speech venue, 1 held
Japan PM unhurt after blast at speech venue, 1 held
Rahul granted permanent exemption in defamation case
Rahul granted permanent exemption in defamation case
Can Maxwell lift RCB with help from his Aus mates?
Can Maxwell lift RCB with help from his Aus mates?
2 more held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh
2 more held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

If I am a thief, then no one...: Kejriwal on CBI notice

If I am a thief, then no one...: Kejriwal on CBI notice

To take on BJP, Oppn decides to forgo differences

To take on BJP, Oppn decides to forgo differences

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances