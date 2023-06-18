News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This American actress to perform at Modi's event

This American actress to perform at Modi's event

By Lalit K Jha
June 18, 2023 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare and Jana Gana Mana, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC on June 23.

IMAGE: Mary Millben. Photograph: Chris Carlson/Pool via Reuters

Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

 

"I have great anticipation and excitement as the prime minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world's two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today," said Millben.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister's Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and guests at an invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23.

"I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week," she said.

"This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour," she said.

"Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, the best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come," said Millben.

She has been invited by Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, to attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters.

"I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, (India's) Ambassador (to the UN) Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States," Millben said in a statement on Saturday.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben's greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents -- President George W Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.

Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India's Independence Day and the treasured Hindu hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, she made her first historic trip to India in August 2022 performing at India's 75th Anniversary of Independence celebrations as an official guest from the United States invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ahead of Modi's visit, Biden eases green card norms
Ahead of Modi's visit, Biden eases green card norms
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits
Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits
SAFF Football: Pakistan's arrival in Bengaluru delayed
SAFF Football: Pakistan's arrival in Bengaluru delayed
Bus carrying flyers hits pillar at Bengaluru airport
Bus carrying flyers hits pillar at Bengaluru airport
Rahane to play for Leicestershire after Windies tour
Rahane to play for Leicestershire after Windies tour
Rankireddy, Shetty make history at Indonesia Open
Rankireddy, Shetty make history at Indonesia Open
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Diaspora in US disappointed as Modi's event curtailed

Diaspora in US disappointed as Modi's event curtailed

Modi to address diaspora in Washington, DC, on June 23

Modi to address diaspora in Washington, DC, on June 23

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances