News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3rd Modi govt to implement 'one nation, one election': Sources

3rd Modi govt to implement 'one nation, one election': Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2024 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government will implement 'one nation, one election' within its current tenure, sources said, exuding confidence that the reform measure would receive support across party lines.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union ministers S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and others, during a meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 100 days in office, the sources said that the cohesion within the ruling alliance will continue for the rest of the tenure.

"Definitely, it will be implemented in this tenure itself. It will be a reality," one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

 

In his Independence Day address last month, the prime minister made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

"The nation has to come forward for 'one nation, one election'," Modi had said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The prime minister urged the political parties 'from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation's progress'.

He also asked the parties to ensure that national resources are used for the common person and said, "We have to come forward to realise the dream of 'one nation, one election'."

'One nation, one election' is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

A high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind in March this year recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Separately, the Law Commission is likely to recommend holding simultaneous polls for all three tiers of government -- Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies like municipalities and panchayats -- starting with 2029 and a provision for unity government in cases like hung house or no-confidence motion.

The Kovind panel has not specified any period for rolling out simultaneous polls.

It has proposed creation of an 'Implementation Group' to look into the execution of the panel's recommendations.

The panel recommended as many as 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by the state assemblies.

However, these would require certain Constitution amendment bills that would need to be passed by Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will 'one nation one election' be a reality in 2029?
Will 'one nation one election' be a reality in 2029?
German Model For One Nation One Election
German Model For One Nation One Election
Modi calls for 'secular civil code', '1 nation 1 poll'
Modi calls for 'secular civil code', '1 nation 1 poll'
Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand
Neeraj won silver at DL Finale with fractured hand
Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar
Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar
Ashwin opens up about retirement
Ashwin opens up about retirement
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'
'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

More like this

32 parties supported one nation, one poll; 15 opposed

32 parties supported one nation, one poll; 15 opposed

'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'

'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances