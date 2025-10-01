HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'They'll give it to...': Trump says he won't get Nobel

'They'll give it to...': Trump says he won't get Nobel

By Yoshita Singh
October 01, 2025 10:39 IST

United States President Donald Trump has said it will be a “big insult" to America if the Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded to him even though he has ended over seven global conflicts.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

Referring to his plan to end the Gaza conflict, Trump said Tuesday in remarks to military leaders in Quantico: “We got it, I think, settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree, and if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing. It just came together.”

Trump said that if his plan, announced Monday, to end the Gaza conflict works out, he would have solved eight conflicts in as many months.

 

“That's pretty good. Nobody's ever done that. ‘Will you get the Nobel Prize?' Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing. They'll give it to a guy that wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the war… The Nobel Prize will go to a writer, yeah, but we'll see what happens,” Trump said.

“But it'll be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don't want it. I want the country to get it. It should get it because there's never been anything like it. Think of it. So if this (plan to end the Gaza conflict) happens, I think it will. I don't say that lightly, because I know more about deals than anybody. This is what my whole life was based on,” he said.

“But to have done eight of them is just like such an honour,” he said.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
