News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » These Lady MPs Will Grace 18th Lok Sabha

These Lady MPs Will Grace 18th Lok Sabha

By REDIFF NEWS
June 26, 2024 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A total of 73 women got elected to the 18th Lok Sabha against 78 women MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha.

West Bengal leads the race with 11 lady MPs.

A total of 797 women candidates contested the elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding the maximum at 69 followed by the Congress at 41.

Meet some of the 73 lady MPs...

 

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs June Malia, Saayoni Ghosh, Mitali Bag, Rachana Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Apna Dal (Soneylal) MP Anupriya Patel. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Praniti Shinde with her father veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Kumari Selja. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti, right, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, second from left, Supriya Sule, left, and Praniti Shinde, second from right. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav with her husband Akhilesh Yadav and other Samajwadi Party MPs. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Meet The Youngest NDA MP
Meet The Youngest NDA MP
Why more women are needed in Parliament
Why more women are needed in Parliament
Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs
Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs
Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir
Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir
Modi to move resolution to elect Birla as Speaker
Modi to move resolution to elect Birla as Speaker
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

How Women Change The Political Game

How Women Change The Political Game

History of women's representation in Parl so far

History of women's representation in Parl so far

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances