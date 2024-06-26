These Lady MPs Will Grace 18th Lok Sabha

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A total of 73 women got elected to the 18th Lok Sabha against 78 women MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha.

West Bengal leads the race with 11 lady MPs.

A total of 797 women candidates contested the elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding the maximum at 69 followed by the Congress at 41.

Meet some of the 73 lady MPs...

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs June Malia, Saayoni Ghosh, Mitali Bag, Rachana Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Apna Dal (Soneylal) MP Anupriya Patel. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Praniti Shinde with her father veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Kumari Selja. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti, right, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, second from left, Supriya Sule, left, and Praniti Shinde, second from right. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav with her husband Akhilesh Yadav and other Samajwadi Party MPs. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

