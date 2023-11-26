The Nation's Farewell To Captain M V Pranjal

Children, women and men lined up the streets of Bengaluru as Captain M V Pranjal's cortege made its way on the final 23 km journey from his home to the crematorium.

Captain Pranjal was one of the five soldiers who made the Supreme Sacrifice for the Motherland in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, this week.

IMAGE: Captain M V Pranjal's father M Venkatesh (in blue shirt), his mother Anuradha to Mr Venkatesh's left, and his wife Aditi to Mrs Anuradha's left, with family members alongside the army officer's mortal remains at his home in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An army officer condoles with Mr Venkatesh, Mrs Anuradha Venkatesh and Mrs Aditi Pranjal.

IMAGE: Cadets prepare to lay a wreath on Captain Pranjal's coffin.

IMAGE: Mourners mourn a promising officer's loss. Captain Pranjal was due to be promoted to major on December 9.

IMAGE: Captain Pranjal's bier at his home in Bengaluru, here and below.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoles with Mr Venkatesh, Captain Pranjal's father who retired as managing director of the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and Mrs Anuradha at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah salutes Captain Pranjal.

IMAGE: Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya with Captain Pranjal's parents at the HAL airport.

IMAGE: Surya pays tribute to Captain Pranjal.

IMAGE: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka with Captain Pranjal's parents and wife.

IMAGE: Captain Pranjal on his final journey.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com