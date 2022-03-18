News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y category security

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y category security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 18, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security by the CRPF wherever he travels across India, official sources said.

IMAGE: Vivek Agnihotri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security.

 

The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the ministry of home affairs, the sources said.

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the The Kashmir Files movie.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'
'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'
Kangana gets Y-plus category security, thanks Shah
Kangana gets Y-plus category security, thanks Shah
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla to get 'Y' category security
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla to get 'Y' category security
How Sonakshi spends a 'NICE DAY'
How Sonakshi spends a 'NICE DAY'
Women's WC: Can India halt the Australia juggernaut?
Women's WC: Can India halt the Australia juggernaut?
A big challenge to EPFO returns
A big challenge to EPFO returns
MSMEs to get boost with digital commerce network
MSMEs to get boost with digital commerce network
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shows half-truths: Baghel after watching Kashmir Files

Shows half-truths: Baghel after watching Kashmir Files

'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be made: Akhilesh

'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be made: Akhilesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances